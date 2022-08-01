Watch CBS News
Local News

MPD investigating after car riddled with bullet holes on I-35W ramp

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

MPD investigating after shooting on I-35W ramp
MPD investigating after shooting on I-35W ramp 00:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.

Police responded just after 2 a.m.

The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.

Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. 

Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 5:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.