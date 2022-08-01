MPD investigating after car riddled with bullet holes on I-35W ramp

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.

Police responded just after 2 a.m.

The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.

Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared.

Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.