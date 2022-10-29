Watch CBS News
Crime

MPD asks for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines from Oct. 28, 2022
WCCO digital headlines from Oct. 28, 2022 01:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month.

MPD says the incident happened around 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the intersection of 26th and Lyndale avenues.

The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass with damage to the left front bumper.

image002.png
The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass. Minneapolis Police Department

Authorities encourage anyone who sees this vehicle or knows its location to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

