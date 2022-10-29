MPD asks for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month.

MPD says the incident happened around 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the intersection of 26th and Lyndale avenues.

The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass with damage to the left front bumper.

Authorities encourage anyone who sees this vehicle or knows its location to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.