MPD: 3 teens lead police on chase after backing into squad car

MINNEAPOLIS — Three teens were arrested in Minneapolis after backing into a squad car and leading police on a chase Tuesday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, an officer was driving near Golden Valley Road and Irving Avenue North, responding to a dispatched call, when a Kia, which police say was stolen, swerved, nearly striking the officer's car.

The officer continued, turning onto Irving Avenue North. Police say the officer observed the Kia stop and drive in reverse before backing into the front of the squad car, which was stationary at the time.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis man shot by rubber bullet during George Floyd unrest sues city for $1.5 million

MPD says the officer then initiated a pursuit, traveling into northeast Minneapolis then east on Interstate 94 and into south Minneapolis.

The occupants of the Kia fled on food after striking a parked vehicle near West 25th Street and Nicollet Avenue South shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Three occupants of the car were arrested. A 15-year-old boy, the alleged driver, was booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. Two other boys, 14 and 17, were transported to the Youth Connection Center.

MPD is investigating.