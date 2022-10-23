Watch CBS News
MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun.

Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered.

"It was a little alarming," Trieu said

Neighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured.

Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate.

"Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said.

"You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 5:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

