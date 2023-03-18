A dream since "the womb," Mountain Iron-Buhl snap long streak, win first GBB state crown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teams from 277 miles apart faced off on Saturday, each playing for the program's first state championship.

Many BOLD High school fans had to dig themselves out of snowdrifts caused by the high winds in western Minnesota. Meanwhile, folks from up north came down to cheer on Mountain Iron-Buhl, who had been to 12 of the last 13 state tournaments but never won a title.

"It's been a long time coming and the people, they're driving down in droves because they're behind these girls," said Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Athletic Director Luke Winans. 'We're ready to get that gym rocking for a welcome home party after. This is very exciting for the communities of Mountain Iron-Buhl."

BOLD scored the first four points, but Mountain Iron-Buhl ran away after that. The Rangers went on to win, 52-21, finally getting over the hump.

"It means the world," said the lone senior on the team Sage Ganyo. "This has been my dream since I was in the womb, and just to have it come through, it just means so much. I'm just so proud of you guys."

It was a family affair for Hali Savela. Her sister is a former player and her mom is an assistant coach.

"It's so awesome to be able to spend this with her," said Savela. "My sister up there supporting in the stands. I've watched her go through this. She actually posted 6 years ago today, I had a little sign for her sitting in the stands. it's really special.

"This just isn't our state championship, it's all the girls," said junior Jordan Zubich. "Even the girls that made it to state the very first time, when the youngest girl on our roster was only a month old."