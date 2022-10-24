Motorist dead after crashing into sound barrier on I-35W in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville late Sunday afternoon.

According to the state patrol, a driver in a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on I-35W near McAndrews Road when the vehicle veered to the right shoulder and entered the ditch. The vehicle then hit the sound barrier and started on fire.

The driver -- a 56-year-old Lakeville man -- was killed. There were no other people or vehicles involved.

Emergency responders, including the Burnsville Fire Department, responded to the scene. The incident was reported to have occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Road conditions were dry at the time.