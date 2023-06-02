Watch CBS News
Video: Motorist plunges into pond in Inver Grove Heights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- First responders raced to rescue a driver who plunged their car into an Inver Grove Heights pond Friday.

It happened near Highway 55 and Argenta Road around noon. 

A number of emergency crews responded to the scene, including the Minnesota State Patrol, M Health paramedics, and local police and firefighters.

screenshot-2023-06-02-at-6-21-19-pm.png
Crews pulling a truck from a pond in Inver Grove Heights CBS News

Police say they pulled one person out of the truck and first responders rushed them to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 6:26 PM

