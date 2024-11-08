Motorist crashes into bakery in Crystal and drives away; police looking for vehicle

Motorist crashes into bakery in Crystal and drives away; police looking for vehicle

Motorist crashes into bakery in Crystal and drives away; police looking for vehicle

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Police in Crystal need help finding a vehicle that crashed into a bakery and drove off early Monday.

Authorities say a motorist driving the vehicle, believed to be an older model Jeep Cherokee, drove into Bella's Shoppe Bakery and Coffee.

The motorist then drove away without notifying anyone of the collision.

Police say the vehicle has significant damage to its front end and could be blue or gray. The vehicle also has whip lights, which are similar to what's attached to the back of some off-road vehicles.

City of Crystal Police Department

The owner of the business, Yeimi Frutos, says he was shocked.

"It was hard to believe," he said. "I didn't expect something like that to happen."

The Crystal Police Department is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident to call 763-531-1014.