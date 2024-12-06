Watch CBS News
Motorist arrested after fleeing Chaska police at Arby's drive-thru

By Nick Lentz

CHASKA, Minn. — A driver is in jail after almost hitting a Chaska police squad car, and a police chase that started at an Arby's drive-thru Thursday night, authorities say.

Video from the Chaska Police Department shows a motorist driving the wrong way on Yellow Brick Road and almost hitting a squad car. 

The motorist drove around the officer's vehicle and pulled into an Arby's drive-thru and began ordering food. Police say the officer approached the vehicle and saw signs of impairment with the driver.

The officer asked the motorist to step out of the vehicle, but they drove over the curb of the drive-thru and back onto the street. 

Police say the driver hit two squad cars while trying to flee officers. Their vehicle was disabled after crashing into several unoccupied vehicles on Stoughton Avenue, around two-and-a-half miles away from the Arby's. 

The motorist was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and then booked into Carver County jail. 

