Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in St. Paul crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men are dead after a crash in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Police said a motorcycle driver crashed into a man who was on Warner Road just after 10 p.m.

A witness told police the pedestrian was walking down the center of the road.

Both men died at the scene. On Thursday, authorities identified the victims as 50-year-old Robert Nguyen of Minneapolis, who was driving the motorcycle, and 44-year-old St. Paul resident Adam Duane Meffert, who was the pedestrian.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 5:23 AM

