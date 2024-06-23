Motorcyclist killed in crash with USPS van near Wolf Lake

WOLF LAKE, Minn. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a collision with a United States Postal Service van in southwestern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. on County Highway 40 near Wolf Lake, southwest of Park Rapids.

First responders arrived to find the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The driver of the van wasn't hurt.

The sheriff's office says it will release the identities of the people involved at a later time. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.