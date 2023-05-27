Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with U-Haul truck in Ramsey

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

1 killed in Ramsey motorcycle crash
1 killed in Ramsey motorcycle crash 00:31

RAMSEY, Minn. – A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a U-Haul truck Saturday in the north metro.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 9:30 a.m. near Alpine Drive Northwest and Saint Francis Boulevard Northwest in Ramsey.

fatal-motorcycle-crash-wcco3fzg.jpg
CBS

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn't wearing a helmet.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 6:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.