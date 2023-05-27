Motorcyclist killed in crash with U-Haul truck in Ramsey
RAMSEY, Minn. – A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a U-Haul truck Saturday in the north metro.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 9:30 a.m. near Alpine Drive Northwest and Saint Francis Boulevard Northwest in Ramsey.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn't wearing a helmet.
The sheriff's office is still investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.