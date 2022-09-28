Motorcyclist killed after crashing into road sign in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A 22 year-old motorcyclist died on Tuesday after crashing into a road sign.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that around noon, the motorcyclist was traveling east on Highway 394 near Highway 100 and tried to pass traffic. He ran off the road, side swiped the concrete median and then crashed into a wall sign.

He was identified as Endre John Thorkelson, from Minnetonka.