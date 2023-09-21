Motorcyclist dies in Brooklyn Park crash Wednesday evening

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in the north metro say one person is dead following a crash Wednesday night.

Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle at County Road 81 and West Broadway Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say officers determined the motorcyclist to be dead when they arrived at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the site of the crash.

The accident is under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.