Motorcyclist dies after hitting boat on trailer in Nisswa

NISSWA, Minn. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a boat on a trailer in Nisswa Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 26-year-old Alex Nelson was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 371 just after 7 p.m. A 62-year-old St. Paul man attempting to cross Highway 371 at Nashway Road pulled into Nelson's path, according to the state patrol.

Nelson hit a boat being towed by the 62-year-old. The state patrol said Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The 62-year-old was not injured.