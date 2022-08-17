Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision."

The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in Spencer Brook. Meade was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.