Motorcyclist, 62, dies in Duluth crash involving SUV

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving an SUV Thursday evening.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on the 7400 block of Rice Lake Road.

The motorcycle had two passengers on it at the time of the collision. The driver, Michael Scott, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger, an unidentified woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the county sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 6:30 AM

First published on July 7, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

