Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in fatal Andover accident

ANDOVER, Minn. -- A motorcyclist died after he crashed into a pickup truck in Andover Friday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash report near Tulip Street Northeast and 173rd Lane Northwest at approximately 10:51 a.m.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Tulip Street Northeast when he crashed into a pickup truck traveling eastbound on 173rd Lane Northwest.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.