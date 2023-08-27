Motorcycle crash slows traffic on Interstate 35W in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A motorcycle crash caused a significant traffic backup in the south metro Saturday evening.
The crash occurred near the exit for 86th Street on southbound Interstate 35W around 8:30 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the motorcycle has injuries that are not life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
