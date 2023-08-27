Watch CBS News
Motorcycle crash slows traffic on Interstate 35W in Bloomington

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A motorcycle crash caused a significant traffic backup in the south metro Saturday evening.

The crash occurred near the exit for 86th Street on southbound Interstate 35W around 8:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the motorcycle has injuries that are not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 9:09 PM

