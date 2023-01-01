Mother, Daughter finish 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail to raise funds for Parkinson's

MINNEAPOLIS -- Since July, we've been tracking a mother daughter hiking duo who took on the Appalachian trail, all to raise money for Parkinson's disease.

Gretja Otten and her mother Susan traveled all the way from Georgia to Maine.

They started the journey with 30- and 40-pound packs. Their mission was to raise $50,000 for Parkinson's disease research through Michael J. Fox's foundation.

If you would like to look back on the long journey or support the fight against Parkinson's, click here.