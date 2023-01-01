Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Mother, Daughter finish 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail to raise funds for Parkinson's

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mother, Daughter finish 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail to raise funds for Parkinson's
Mother, Daughter finish 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail to raise funds for Parkinson's 05:25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Since July, we've been tracking a mother daughter hiking duo who took on the Appalachian trail, all to raise money for Parkinson's disease.

Gretja Otten and her mother Susan traveled all the way from Georgia to Maine. 

They started the journey with 30- and 40-pound packs.  Their mission was to raise $50,000 for Parkinson's disease research through Michael J. Fox's foundation.

If you would like to look back on the long journey or support the fight against Parkinson's, click here.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 7:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.