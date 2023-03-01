Most Americans agree it's time to buy "real" furniture at age 28, survey finds

How to DIY reupholster your worn-out furniture

How to DIY reupholster your worn-out furniture

How to DIY reupholster your worn-out furniture

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new OnePoll survey finds 56% of Americans say you should buy "real" furniture by the time you turn 28 years old.

The survey, commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress, found that 80% of those who bought "fast furniture" - cheap and easily replaceable - admitted that they didn't expect it to last long.

Click here for more on the survey.