More zebra mussels found in Chanhassen's Lake Ann

CHANNHASSEN, Minn. – An invasive species is spreading in a Twin Cities lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says zebra mussels are in Lake Ann in Chanhassen.

They found the first one in 2020, and this summer they found nine more.

Zebra mussels can take over lakes quickly. They attach to rocks, docks and ladders. If you step on them, they can cut your feet. They can also kill native mussels and filter out food for fish.

You can do a few things to stop the invasive species from spreading to other lakes, like cleaning your boat with hot water, draining any lake water from your boat, throwing unwanted bait in the trash and letting your boat or equipment dry out before heading to another lake.

