More than half of U.S. adults call themselves fans of Taylor Swift
A new survey found that more than half of adults in U.S. identify as fans of Taylor Swift.
According to the survey, 53% said they are fans of the multiplatinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter.
Of that group, 16% described themselves as "avid" fans.
What's more, the group of those calling themselves fans is about evenly split among gender lines -- 52% women to 48% men -- but collectively only 44% in total would call themselves "Swifties."
"1989" was ranked her best album by fans.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.