More than half of U.S. adults call themselves fans of Taylor Swift

Sen. Klobuchar steps into the Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco
A new survey found that more than half of adults in U.S. identify as fans of Taylor Swift.

According to the survey, 53% said they are fans of the multiplatinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter.

Of that group, 16% described themselves as "avid" fans.

What's more, the group of those calling themselves fans is about evenly split among gender lines -- 52% women to 48% men -- but collectively only 44% in total would call themselves "Swifties."

"1989" was ranked her best album by fans.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

