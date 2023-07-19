More than 1,600 students rally at capitol to speak out against guns

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Young voices are sharing a big message. Hundreds of students are speaking out against gun violence at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday.

From students to families impacted by gun violence, the message was clear: "Protect kids, not guns." That was one of several chants heard as the massive group marched to the capitol building this morning.

It's all a part of National Day of Social Action, and the students are part of St. Paul Public Schools' Freedom School, a summer program for students in elementary and middle school.

On the capitol grounds, the group heard from several speakers directly impacted by gun violence.

"We don't want this to continue to any more kids and our community. It's important for us to get out and be a voice and educate the community around gun violence," said Monica Jones, whose 17-year-old son Da'Qwan Jones-Morris was killed after two of his friends were playing with a stolen gun and hit him in the chest.

More than 1,600 freedom scholars took part in the March and rally, many of them holding handmade signs and chanting things like, "Kids aren't bulletproof."

"Through loss you can still love, and that's what we want to continue to do, to represent the love that we have for our children," said Marea Perry, who lost her son to gun violence in 2019.

After the rally, the group gets to have some fun with a carnival at the capitol. Freedom scholars will head to the Science Museum Thursday.