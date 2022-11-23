Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Avian flu a challenge for turkey farmers
Avian flu a challenge for turkey farmers 01:51

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.

CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.

yvc4kkhn6zcctbz6lias4ine5e.jpg
KEYC

The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.

The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.