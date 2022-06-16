Watch CBS News
More Minnesota households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. And, it comes at a time when inflation has caused grocery prices to rise.

The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, from 165% of the federal poverty level to 200%.

That means households of three making $3,600 a month or less are now able to receive the food benefits.

Peter Woitock, a government relations specialist with Hunger Solutions, advocated for the change.

Woitock says about 1,400 additional households in Minnesota will be eligible.

