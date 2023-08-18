Watch CBS News
More are using their gyms as remote office spaces, survey finds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The world has gotten used to remote working. Now there's a new trend emerging that involved working out.

Forget working from home -- some people are working from the gym.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some gyms are even creating co-working spaces to cater to remote workers, hoping to draw people back after pandemic shutdowns.

One worker told the paper that working at the gym puts her in an energizing environment, allows her to be more intentional about her day than working from home does, and lets her stay in comfy clothes.

One drawback? Video calls can be awkward.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 7:18 AM

