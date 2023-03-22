More Americans taking on side hustles -- but is it worth it?

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's not uncommon to work a side hustle or two these days. From delivery services to dog sitting to driving, the possibilities to make extra cash are endless.

"Whatever I can do to make a little extra money," Joshua King of Eden Prairie said.

King works as a sales and marketing specialist, but it's not his only source of income. On the side he works security at U.S Bank Stadium, organizes a social bowling league, Ubers and takes surveys, to name a few. While money making possibilities are endless, time isn't.

"My main job is 37-and-a-half hours a week, and then my side jobs are between probably 15 to 30, anywhere in there," Karla Ramsey said.

It adds up. Ramsey works at Chanhassen High School as the assistant manager with food services, but outside of that, she works as a PCA.

"My secondary job gives me my purpose," Ramsey said.

While the obvious motivation for a side hustle is the extra income, the motivation changes

"I love it. I'm a busy man, I can't sit still," InstaCart and Shipt side hustler Brian Haala said.

"Money, basically. Surviving and wanting nicer things," nurse and flight attendant Suzanne Lux of Shakopee said.

"I feel like the income is needed," King said.

Nearly half of working Americans have a side gig, and of those hustlers, 41% say they need the extra money to make ends meet. But it can be a lot to manage.

"It has been the best thing that I ever did," Lux said. "But it took colored pens and a huge day planner to do that."

The hustlers WCCO spoke with actually say working multiple jobs is good for their mental health. At least most of the time.

"it is challenging just to stay on top of all of it. And to make sure that you're finding time for yourself," King said.

Minneapolis-based therapist Brenna McGee calls it a balancing act.

"I think everone's dealing with some aspect of burnout right now," McGee said.

McGee suggests passing on an opportunity if it's not something you want to wholeheartedly say yes to.

"It's important to have boundaries and know what we are saying no to, but to also be really clear on the why that we're saying yes to things," McGee said.

