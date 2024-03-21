Man, 21, arrested for allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian in Moose Lake

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities suspect a 21-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he fatally struck a pedestrian in northern Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it received reports of a pedestrian lying in a ditch near Highway 73 and Jon Brown Drive in Moose Lake. Reports indicate the pedestrian may have been struck by a vehicle.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the pedestrian, they died on the scene, authorities say.

A short time later, police located the suspect, a 21-year-old man from Pengilly, and arrested him for criminal vehicular manslaughter, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim will be identified at a later time.

WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.