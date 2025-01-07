Moorhead police searching for 15-year-old boy who ran away from home in December

U.S. sees 1st human death linked to bird flu, and more headlines

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in northwestern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month.

The Moorhead Police Department says Josiah Shipp ran away from his residence on Dec. 4, 2024, and has not returned.

Authorities describe Shipp as 5 foot 7 inches tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black Nike Air Force shoes.

Josiah Shipp Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information on where Shipp may be is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.