Body of missing person found near Red River in Moorhead, police say

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police are investigating a suspected homicide after a missing person was found dead early Tuesday near the Red River in Moorhead.

The victim, who police describe as a female, was found by officers at about 12:30 a.m. near Sixth Avenue South and Elm Street South, just southwest of Woodlawn Park.

Her body was brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Police did not release her name or possible cause of death.

Police say no one is in custody, and the investigation "is still very active," with witnesses still being interviewed and evidence still being gathered.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.