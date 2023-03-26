Monticello nuclear plant leak: Xcel Energy to host another open house Q&A

MONTICELLO, Minn. – There's another chance to have your questions answered about the leak at the nuclear plant in Monticello.

There will be an open house at the Monticello Community Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The first open house was held Friday morning.

Xcel Energy temporarily powered down the plant Friday after finding a new radioactive leak. The company first found a leak in November, which amounted to about 400,000 gallons of radioactive water.

They say the new leak is smaller, but is forcing Xcel to take new measures. The company says there is no threat to drinking water or the environment.

The latest update from the company says they've recovered about a third of the water impacted by the leak. That process will continue for the next year.

Xcel does not expect any disruptions to power services in the area, but say the plant could remain shut down until this summer.