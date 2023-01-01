Ground crew worker killed after being "ingested" into plane engine at Montgomery, Alabama, airport

Montogmery, Ala. — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a member of ground support personnel was "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set. The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement that an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an "industrial accident" around 3 p.m.

"We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in the statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 8:30 p.m. and an FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.