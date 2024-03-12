Modest pediatric hospital gowns arrive at Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Muslims around the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan, where they begin weeks of fasting from sunup to sundown.

It's a month full of worship, spiritual growth and discipline. And on Tuesday, the second day of Ramadan, a new modest gown was launched at Children's Minnesota.

With more than 10 years of health care experience, Hilal Ibrahim knew creating a more inclusive experience should involve medical gowns.

"It really is a dream to fill a need not only in the community I come from but kids everywhere," said Ibrahim, founder of Henna & Hijabs. "We all know the patient gown is not the friendliest to anybody, adults and kids alike. To have something where a patient can walk without feeling exposed in the front and back."

Children's Minnesota

This collaboration with Children's Minnesota provides pediatric gowns designed with sleeves, a closure that provides flexibility and a detachable Muslim headscarf called the hijab.

"We wanted the patients to feel comfortable but also cute," she said.

Ibrahim says it was a long design process, but that was intentional to meet the needs of patients and providers.

"It's beneficial for the patients but also beneficial for the care team, and they have easy access," she said.

These designs were created with Muslim children in mind, but are available to all patients.

"I hope that this gown brings joy to the children that will be wearing it," she said.

One thousand pediatric modest gowns are rolling out at the hospital this week.