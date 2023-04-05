Watch CBS News
MOA seeks name ideas for newest K-9

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Mall of America is asking for your help naming the newest member of their K-9 unit.

The new member of mall security is from Kentucky. He's an eight-week-old Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix.

The pup will spend a year in training before patrolling the mall.

Click here to submit your name ideas. The contest closes Wednesday night.

