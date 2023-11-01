MNsure's health insurance open enrollment period now in effect

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Open enrollment is now in effect for Minnesota's health insurance marketplace.

Starting Wednesday, Minnesotans in need of health insurance, or those who need to change their plans, can peruse their options with MNsure.

The open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, 2024. Those who enroll before Dec. 15, 2023, will have their coverage begin on Jan. 1, 2024. Those who enroll after Dec. 15, 2023, will have their coverage begin Feb. 1, 2024.

MNsure allows users to compare several private health care plans with the help of certified brokers, all free of charge. Some shoppers can also find discounts on coverage.

MNsure says the average Minnesota family that's eligible to use the marketplace will save an average of $6,750 a year thanks to tax credits.

Families that have been deemed ineligible in the past due to an income gap, and those with access to employer-sponsored health insurance that may not be affordable for other family members, are encouraged to meet with a MNsure broker to go over their options.

Click here to find the MNsure Broker Enrollment Center closest to you, and call either 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873 for more information.