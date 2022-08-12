Watch CBS News
MnDOT: Southbound Highway 55 to close for construction near Lake Street

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing parts of southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue between Lake Street and Highway 62 beginning Sunday at 11 p.m.

Southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue from Lake Street to 46th Street will be closed to traffic until 11 p.m. on Aug. 17. 

Southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue from 46th Street to Highway 62 will be closed from 11 p.m. on Aug. 17 to Aug. 21 at 11 p.m.

Traffic will be redirected to southbound I-35W and Highway 62 as well as other local roads. Delays should be expected.

