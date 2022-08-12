MnDOT: Southbound Highway 55 to close for construction near Lake Street
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing parts of southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue between Lake Street and Highway 62 beginning Sunday at 11 p.m.
Southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue from Lake Street to 46th Street will be closed to traffic until 11 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue from 46th Street to Highway 62 will be closed from 11 p.m. on Aug. 17 to Aug. 21 at 11 p.m.
Traffic will be redirected to southbound I-35W and Highway 62 as well as other local roads. Delays should be expected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.