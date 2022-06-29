MnDOT: Closures along southbound Highway 77 to last most of July

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced a series of closures that will affect commuters who use Highway 77 in Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington.

The closures will begin July 5, when a number of ramps will close for southbound Highway 77, stretching from Highway 62 to Interstate 494. The closures are expected to last for much of the month of July.

At 5 a.m. that Tuesday, the following ramps are slated to close:

The ramps from westbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 and eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77.

The ramps from southbound Highway 77 to eastbound I-494 and southbound Highway 77 to westbound I-494.

The ramp from southbound Highway 77 to E 66th Street.

The ramp from E 66th Street to southbound Highway 77.

MnDOT has offered a series of detours for anyone who would otherwise be using that stretch of road in July, mainly diverting people onto Interstates 494 or 35W.

The southbound lanes of Highway 77 are slated to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Click here for more information on this road project.