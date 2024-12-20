MN United FC starts 2025 regular season in Los Angeles

Minnesota United's new partnership focuses on mental health

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota United FC is already preparing for next season, less than a month after getting eliminated from the playoffs.

On Thursday, the team announced its full schedule for the 2025 Regular Season.

MNUFC kicks off the season on the road on Feb. 22 against LAFC.

One week later, on March 1, the team will play its home opener at Allianz Field in St. Paul against CF Montréal.

On March 22, the team hosts the defending MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy. In November, the Galaxy eliminated Minnesota United in November in a 6-2 thrashing to advance to the Western Conference finals.

On May 10, MNUFC will host Inter Miami CF for the first time in club history, with a chance for fans to see star Lionel Messi.

The team has a break from July 27 to Aug. 9.

San Diego FC, the league's newest team, will visit Allianz Field on June 14, with MNUFC going to San Diego on Sept. 13.

The Loons will face the Galaxy in Los Angeles on MLS Decision Day, scheduled for Oct. 18.

The 2025 season will mark the team's ninth year in the league.

Single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in early February.

MNUFC finished sixth in the Western Conference last season with a 15-12-7 record.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 29, 2024