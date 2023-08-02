MN Supreme Court rules against PolyMet in planned mining project near BWCA

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has just issued another ruling that could block mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area.

The court suspended a wastewater permit for the NorthMet project. It involves a copper-nickel mine originally proposed near Babbitt by PolyMet.

The court says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency did not adequately consider the mine's threat to water quality.

"We conclude there are danger signals suggesting that the MPCA did not take a hard look at whether the permit complies with the Clean Water Act (CWA) and that the MPCA did not genuinely engage in reasoned decision-making in dealing with concerns that were raised by the EPA," the ruling reads.

Paula Maccabee, advocacy director and counsel for WaterLegacy, praised the decision as a "complete vindication."

"This is a good day for clean water in Minnesota and a good day for the restoration of regulatory integrity in Minnesota," she said. "The Court not only threw out another critical piece of PolyMet permitting, but also held the MPCA accountable for its irregular and arbitrary procedures."