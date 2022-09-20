Watch CBS News
Local News

MN Supreme Court to hold public hearing on cameras in courtrooms

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MN Supreme Court to hold public hearing on cameras in court
MN Supreme Court to hold public hearing on cameras in court 00:24

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Supreme Court is holding a public hearing on rules governing cameras in state courtrooms for criminal proceedings.

Following the high-profile trials of ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter, the chief justice asked a committee to review potential changes to expand use of cameras in court.

WCCO is part of a media group seeking more camera access to the courts. 

Reporter Caroline Cummings will cover the public hearing and have updates on WCCO news and CBS News Minnesota throughout the day.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.