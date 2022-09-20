MN Supreme Court to hold public hearing on cameras in courtrooms

MN Supreme Court to hold public hearing on cameras in court

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Supreme Court is holding a public hearing on rules governing cameras in state courtrooms for criminal proceedings.

Following the high-profile trials of ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter, the chief justice asked a committee to review potential changes to expand use of cameras in court.

WCCO is part of a media group seeking more camera access to the courts.

Reporter Caroline Cummings will cover the public hearing and have updates on WCCO news and CBS News Minnesota throughout the day.