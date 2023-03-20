MN State Patrol releases new online dashboard, includes use of force and crash data

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol on Monday announced a new online dashboard that gives the public easier access to data and an "inside look" at what the agency does on a regular basis.

The dashboard includes data on traffic crashes and use of force incidents. There's also information on the agency's policies and procedures.

"We are committed to serving everyone in this state with purpose and compassion," Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said. "I expect that when you look at this dashboard you'll see the State Patrol's dedication to the people of Minnesota and keeping them safe."

Minnesota State Patrol

All of the information is public, but officials say it has never been proactively posted on the patrol's website.