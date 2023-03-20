Watch CBS News
Local News

MN State Patrol releases new online dashboard, includes use of force and crash data

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Patrol welcomes 12 new troopers
Minnesota State Patrol welcomes 12 new troopers 01:50

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol on Monday announced a new online dashboard that gives the public easier access to data and an "inside look" at what the agency does on a regular basis.

The dashboard includes data on traffic crashes and use of force incidents. There's also information on the agency's policies and procedures.

"We are committed to serving everyone in this state with purpose and compassion," Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said. "I expect that when you look at this dashboard you'll see the State Patrol's dedication to the people of Minnesota and keeping them safe."

screenshot-2023-03-20-at-2-02-44-pm.png
Minnesota State Patrol

All of the information is public, but officials say it has never been proactively posted on the patrol's website. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 2:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.