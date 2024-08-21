"Sheen" seen on Mississippi River under investigation, officials say

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — It may sound like something from an episode of "The X-Files," but officials say there's nothing to fear about a "sheen" floating down the Mississippi River.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the sheen was first seen in Coon Rapids Tuesday afternoon and is traveling downstream.

"We continue to gather information about the extent of the sheen and estimated volume," the agency said. "The type of substance is still unknown."

The water in Minneapolis and St. Paul is safe to drink, the agency said. Crews diverted the sheen from the water intakes for both cities.

There was a second sheen spotted near West Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park on Wednesday. Both sheens are under investigation, and officials are not yet sure if they are connected.

The Minnesota Department of Health is analyzing samples of the sheen and multiple state agencies are monitoring it.