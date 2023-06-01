Mississippi River kayaker goes missing near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Authorities are working to determine the whereabouts of a kayaker who went missing on the Mississippi River near St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon.

According to Stearns County officials, a boater called in an overturned kayak at about 4 p.m. The boater reported that they didn't see anyone in the vicinity of the overturned kayak.

Crews responded in boats to search the area, but couldn't locate the kayaker, who was decribed as a 39-year-old, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with an American flag on the front. He also has short black hair and a full, reddish beard.

It was said he launched near the Holiday store in Sartell and was heading toward Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud.

If any has any information on the missing kayaker, authorities ask you to call 320-251-4240.