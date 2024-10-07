Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspicious deaths at central Minnesota vacation home under investigation

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Jury selection begins in Adam Fravel trial, and more headlines
Jury selection begins in Adam Fravel trial, and more headlines 03:22

MISSION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities say the deaths of two people at a central Minnesota vacation home are suspicious.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said Sunday it is investigating the deaths of a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman in Mission Township.

"This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time," the sheriff's office said.

Mission Township is about 20 miles north of Brainerd.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.