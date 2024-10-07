Suspicious deaths at central Minnesota vacation home under investigation

Jury selection begins in Adam Fravel trial, and more headlines

Jury selection begins in Adam Fravel trial, and more headlines

Jury selection begins in Adam Fravel trial, and more headlines

MISSION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities say the deaths of two people at a central Minnesota vacation home are suspicious.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said Sunday it is investigating the deaths of a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman in Mission Township.

"This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time," the sheriff's office said.

Mission Township is about 20 miles north of Brainerd.