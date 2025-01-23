Missing West St. Paul man last seen at Hennepin Healthcare, authorities say

Trump's DOJ may stop Minneapolis police reform, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities authorities say they are concerned for the welfare of a West St. Paul man last seen at a hospital in Minneapolis.

Douglas Kennedy Barth, 56, was last seen on Jan. 3 at Hennepin Healthcare, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Before that, he had not been seen at his West St. Paul apartment since November.

Barth has "health concerns," the BCA said.

Douglas Kennedy Barth Minnesota BCA/WCCO

Authorities describe Barth as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 188 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Barth is asked to call the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-322-2323 or dial 911.