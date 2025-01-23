Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing West St. Paul man last seen at Hennepin Healthcare, authorities say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Trump's DOJ may stop Minneapolis police reform, and more headlines
Trump's DOJ may stop Minneapolis police reform, and more headlines 04:41

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities authorities say they are concerned for the welfare of a West St. Paul man last seen at a hospital in Minneapolis.

Douglas Kennedy Barth, 56, was last seen on Jan. 3 at Hennepin Healthcare, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Before that, he had not been seen at his West St. Paul apartment since November.

Barth has "health concerns," the BCA said.

hl-5-ers-filled-wcco6u98.jpg
Douglas Kennedy Barth Minnesota BCA/WCCO

Authorities describe Barth as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 188 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Barth is asked to call the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-322-2323 or dial 911.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.