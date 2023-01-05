Watch CBS News
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.

Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.

McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.

screen-shot-2023-01-05-at-4-02-48-pm.png
McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest. Rochester Police Department

Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.

Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 4:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

