Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: Symara Porsce Nelson-Thomas, 11, last seen Tuesday in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

Symara Porsce Nelson-Thomas was last seen leaving her residence on the 3600 block of Queen Avenue North at about 8:20 a.m.

symara-porsce-nelson-thomas.jpg
Symara Porsce Nelson-Thomas Minneapolis Police

Symara is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long, rainbow-colored braids, and was last seen wearing a black-and-white jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.