Missing: Symara Porsce Nelson-Thomas, 11, last seen Tuesday in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

Symara Porsce Nelson-Thomas was last seen leaving her residence on the 3600 block of Queen Avenue North at about 8:20 a.m.

Symara Porsce Nelson-Thomas Minneapolis Police

Symara is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long, rainbow-colored braids, and was last seen wearing a black-and-white jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).