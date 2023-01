MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help finding a woman they say is missing and vulnerable.

Eighteen-year-old Stephanie Denham -- who police say may also go by Smith -- was last seen on Jan. 1 at approximately 1 a.m.

Stephanie Denham MPD

Anyone with information is told to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.