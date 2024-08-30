Watch CBS News
Missing homeless man from St. Cloud hasn't contact family since May, police say

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 28-year-old man who hasn't contacted his family since May.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Ma In Abdullahi Muse has not been in contact with his family since May 20 and that he normally stopped by their residence in St. Cloud on a weekly basis.

Muse is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has been known to be homeless in St. Cloud and suffers from substance abuse issues, authorities say.

Ma In Abdullahi Muse   BCA

Muse's family believes he may be staying in Minneapolis.

There are multiple active arrest warrants in Stearns County for Muse.

